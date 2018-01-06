29-year-old man shot to death in front of Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man was killed Friday after being shot multiple times, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's department found the 29-year-old victim just before 4 p.m. bleeding on the ground in front of a house in the 30 block of Starlite Lane.

Deputies said it appeared that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to McLaren Hospital-Oakland, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities collected multiple shell casings from a semi-automatic handgun. Deputies located potential witnesses but the shooter is unknown.

