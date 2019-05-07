2nd man to be sentenced in violent Roseville bowling alley attack

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - In October 2018, a vicious attack in a bowling alley in Roseville was caught on camera.

The assault happened at Apollo Lanes on Gratiot Avenue. The video shows Quinton Kisor, 31, of Detroit, and another man attack an employee. At one point, the employee was struck in the head with a bowling ball.

Kisor pleaded guilty in December to one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon. A judge sentenced Kisor to two years of probation, with the first year in the county jail.

Branden Moore, 31, of Clinton Township, was also charged. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

Branden Moore (left) and Quinton Kisor (right). (WDIV)

People are wondering why Kisor got a short sentence. Some have called it a slap on the wrist.

The sentencing for Kisor lasted less than four minutes. The employee Kisor and Moore were charged with assaulting said the pair and a group of friends were breaking alley rules so he shut off their lanes. That's when the situation escalated.

"I had asked one of them to stop recording me with his phone that he had in my face," Andrew Rosenmayer, the employee who was assaulted, said. "Somebody threw a punch at me and hit me on the chin and then I threw a water bottle."

"I had a large gash in the back of my head. I also had a concussion," Rosenmayer said.

Kisor pleaded guilty to the assault but did not say much before he was sentenced.

"I just want to say I'm sorry to the victim," Kisor said. "This should have never have happened."

Here is the surveillance video showing the attack at the bowling alley:

