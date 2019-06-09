3 convicted in slaying of woman whose body was found outside Detroit-area home

The two men and one woman were tried together for the January 2017 killing of Julii Larrie Johnson.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Three people have been convicted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found outside a Detroit-area home.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Friday 61-year-old George Rider of Huntington Woods, 26-year-old Eric Gibson of Detroit and 48-year-old Marcie Griffin of Eastpointe were convicted of first-degree murder in Johnson's killing.

She was fatally shot outside a house in Warren.



