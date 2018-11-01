3 Detroit children missing, believed to be with non-custodial mother

A mother who does not have custody of her three children took them without their father's permission, according to Detroit police.

London, Demario Jr. and Noel Davis were last seen in the 2000 block of Iroquois Street Wednesday before 4 p.m. when their father Demario Davis Sr., went to pick them up.

Demario Davis Sr. has custody of the children, and he saw their mother, Tasha Davis, at the school. Davis stated she wanted the children to spend her birthday with her, so she took them without his permission.

Police believe this is a parental custody battle.

London was last seen wearing a Superwoman costume and a green jacket. Demario Jr. was last seen wearing a Spider-Man costume with a black and gray jacket. Noel was last seen wearing a black superhero costume and a gray jacket.

Police said the children are in good physical and mental condition.

If you have any information, call Detroit Police's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740.

