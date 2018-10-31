3 Detroit women charged in death of 19-year-old woman run over amid social media dispute

Detroit police on the scene of an Aug. 11, 2018, fatal hit-and-run on Midland Street. (WDIV)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Three Detroit women have been charged in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old woman who was run over during an ongoing social media dispute, according to officials.

Destiny Easterling, Charlie Wooten and Teriana Hicks have been charged in connection with the Aug. 11 death of Destiny Parks.

Detroit police officers were called around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 11 to the 15700 block of Hubbell Avenue near Midland Street.

When officers arrived, Parks was lying dead on Midland Street near Strathmoor Street, according to authorities.

Easterling, Wooten and Hicks are accused of driving over to Parks' house to fight when an ongoing argument on social media escalated, police said.

The women got into a verbal argument and Easterling drove a vehicle toward Parks' friend, according to police.

Officials said the vehicle hit the curb and struck Parks, who landed on the hood. When Easterling stopped the car, Parks fell off the hood, according to police.

Easterling then ran over Parks before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Medical officials pronounced Parks dead at the scene.

Easterling, 19, is charged with first-degree murder. She was arraigned Oct. 23 in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Easterling is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

Wooten, 20, is charged with tampering with evidence. She was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 13. Wooten is being held on $25,000 bail.

Hicks, 20, is charged with second-degree murder. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

