Woman dead after being dragged 2 blocks in hit-and-run, police say

DETROIT - An 18-year-old woman is dead in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run crash.

Police said they believe it's all connected to an ongoing social media dispute and that the victim knew the driver who ran her over.

The crash happened on Hubbell Avenue and Midland Street.

Police said the 18-year-old died at the scene after being hit and dragged two blocks.

Police reportedly have a suspect, who has not been named, in custody.

