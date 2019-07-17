3 members of Almighty Vice Lords Nation gang indicted on drug charges in Detroit

DETROIT - Three members of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation gang were indicted in Detroit on charges related to the distribution of marijuana, heroin, cocaine and suboxone in Metro Detroit and inside the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Johnnie Ross Jr., 47, of Redford; Rishard Collins, 31, of Detroit; and Keith Spann, 39, an inmate at the Michigan Department of Corrections, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and using a communication facility to commit the drug conspiracy offense, federal officials said.

Collins was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Officials said the conspiracy involved selling drugs in the Detroit area and in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Ross and Collins are accused of smuggling drugs inside the MDOC to Spann, who was serving time for two separate 2017 state convictions involving cocaine possession and marijuana trafficking, officials said.

Spann was caught with the drug suboxone and later convicted for the offense of possession of contraband by an inmate, according to authorities.

The Almighty Vice Lords Nation gang is divided into subgroups known as "branches" and "decks," officials said.

The Unknown Vice Lords, Conservative Vice Lords, Traveling Vice Lords, Renegade Vice Lords, Insane Vice Lords, Mafia Insane Vice Lords, Imperial Insane Vice Lords, Executioner Insane Vice Lords, Cicero Insane Vice Lords and 4 Corner Hustler Vice Lords are among the subgroups, according to authorities.

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Using a communication facility to commit the drug conspiracy offense carries a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

