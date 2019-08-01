3 sentenced to life without parole in 2017 Warren murder-for-hire fatal shooting

WARREN, Mich. - Three people were sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the 2017 slaying of a woman.

Two men and one woman were tried and convicted for their roles in the death of Julii Larrie Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed near 13 mile and Mound roads in Warren on Jan. 13, 2017.

Police said the 34-year-old Julii Johnson, of Oak Park, was shot around 7:30 a.m. while sitting in a car outside of her boyfriend's condo in the Heritage Village subdivision.

Marcie Griffin, George Rider and Eric Gibson were found guilty of premeditated murder on June 7. Gibson was also convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. All three murder convictions bring with them mandatory life without parole sentences.

Johnson was living with her boyfriend, George Rider, who hired Gibson to carry out the murder. Gibson was driven to the scene by Rider who parked his Nissan Pathfinder in a nearby LA Fitness parking lot. Gibson crept into the neighborhood and shot Johnson seven times as she left her boyfriend's condo.

The following text messages were an exchange between Griffin and Rider sent just two hours before the murder:

Rider: Good morning sunshine, today is a beautiful day. Friday the 13th

Marcie: LOL . . .

Rider: I hope you understand!

Marcie: Evrythg bout I (sic) undrsantd.

Gibson was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is not to have any contact with the victim's family or his co-defendants. Griffin was also sentenced to life without parole, he is not to have contact with the victim's family or with his co-defendants. Rider received the same sentence. life in prison without parole and no contact with victim's family or her co-defendants.

