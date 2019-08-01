3 wanted for breaking into high school in Troy, damaging property, police say

Three people suspected of breaking into a International Academy East High School in Troy on July 25, 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Police are searching for three people who broke into a high school in Troy and damaged property, according to authorities.

The males were caught on surveillance video the evening of July 25 after breaking into International Academy East High School, officials said.

Police said they damaged property while inside the school.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3447.

