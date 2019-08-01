Cameras capture 3 boys riding floor cleaner through hallways after breaking into empty Troy school

Surveillance images of a three boys riding a floor cleaner on July 25, 2019, after police say they broke into International Academy East High School in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Officials have released surveillance video that shows three boys riding a floor cleaner through the empty halls of a high school they broke into in Troy, police said.

The boys are accused of damaging property July 25 after breaking into International Academy East High School, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows them riding the floor cleaner, crashing it into school property and throwing objects in the hallways.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3447.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

