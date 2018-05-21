3-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A 3-year-old succumbed to his injuries Monday after he was shot in the head while sleeping in his home in River Rouge over the weekend.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Campbell Street.

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr. was sleeping when the bullets rang out. Police said the shots came from behind the house in an apparent drive-by shooting. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. Jamar passed late Monday morning.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in River Rouge

The shooter remains at large. No description of the shooter has been released.

The home, near Hall Street, was shot at repeatedly, according to the boy's mother, Danielle Davis. A week prior to Jamar's fatal shooting, the front of the house was shot up, shattering a window.

The home was also firebombed early Monday morning. No one was injured in the fire. Authorities believe a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the home.

It isn't known if these crimes were caused by the same person.

