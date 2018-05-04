34-year-old man accused of hiding camera in women's bathroom at Clinton Township CrossFit gym

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women's bathroom at a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township was in court Friday for his arraignment.

A Clinton Township law enforcement officer was working out at Switch CrossFit on April 12 when she saw a camera in the changing room, police said.

The camera the woman saw was hanging from a string, and she saw it being pulled up through a cutaway ceiling tile, the woman said.

Matthew James Krakowski, 34, of Casco Township, Mich. was taken into custody Thursday and arraigned Friday on a charge of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person, with is a five-year felony.

Clinton Township police investigated the incident and seized electronic equipment in connection with the case. Officials will bring the evidence to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

There's only one known victim at this point, police said.

