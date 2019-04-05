3rd suspect in custody in multi-car chase involving stolen Sterling Heights police car

A vehicle led police on a high-speed chase in Macomb County and Detroit on April 2, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Anthony Dwayne Brown and Marcino Cartier Lattner were arraigned Thursday on charges stemming from a police pursuit involving a stolen police car, police said.

Anthony Dwayne Brown and Marcino Cartier Lattner (WDIV)

One of the men allegedly involved in the chase was located Thursday night and taken into custody.

According to authorities, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Sterling Heights Police Department received a report of shots fired between a Dodge Durango and a Ford Fusion near the intersection of Hall Road and M-53. Officers located the Dodge as it was pursuing the Ford.

The pursuit stretched from the suburbs to Detroit and back.

According to authorities, Lattner jumped out of the Ford, and when police ran after him, he stole their patrol car and radioed dispatchers for help.

"They're trying to kill me," Lattner said over the police radio. "I need to get to the hospital."

The pursuit ended near I-94 and 12 Mile Road, when a Macomb County Sheriff's Department patrol car struck the stolen Sterling Heights patrol vehicle. No injuries were reported.

At this time, Warren police located the Ford on Van Dyke Avenue into Detroit. Police were able to take Brown into custody when two people fled the vehicle.

The second man who fled the Ford is still being sought by police.

Brown, from Saint Clair Shores, has been charged with fleeing and eluding police and Lattner, from Westland, has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, assaulting a police officer, unlawful driving away in an automobile and malicious destruction of police property.

Marcino Cartier Lattner (WDIV)

Anthony Dwayne Brown (WDIV)

