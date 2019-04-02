Man steals Sterling Heights police cruiser during multi-car chase throughout Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Two cars were on the run from police at the exact same time when one of the suspects jumped into a Sterling Heights police cruiser, according to authorities.

"Please be advised there is a suspect in vehicle 120," officials said at the time.

The chase stretched from the suburbs to Detroit and back.

The chase started early Tuesday morning in Utica and wound through the east side, causing chaos on the roads in multiple locations.

Video of one of the chases from Sky 4 showed one of the cars sped through the morning rush all over Macomb County and Detroit.

"Cops were in the backyard," resident Willian Hasten said. "They were all over the place. It was a rude awakening."

"I'm like, 'Oh wow, I wonder what's going on this time,'" resident Joe Patton said.

Police in Sterling Heights said they got a call about shots being fired and found one car chasing another near M-53 and Hall Road.

"We were pursuing, not knowing why this happened," Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.

One man jumped out of the Ford Fusion officers were chasing, and when police ran after him, he stole their patrol car and radioed dispatchers for help, police said.

"Sir, are you in car 121? Are you the suspect?" dispatchers asked.

"Yes, there's a car chasing me, shooting at me," the man said.

Police tracked his every move through the patrol car's GPS. He was arrested after a crash on I-94 near 12 Mile Road.

"He should thank his lucky stars that he survived," Patton said.

Police were still chasing the Fusion in Detroit before two men bailed out of the car.

"What do they think, they're going to outrun a helicopter?" Patton asked.

A man in bright red pants couldn't hide and was surrounded by police officers and taken into custody.

"I know they got one of them, but one of them is still on the loose," Hasten said.

A man in all-black clothing ran in the opposite direction and escaped. Police are looking for him after the bizarre series of events.

