4 men wanted after SUV rams through wall, items stolen from Detroit liquor store

Four men are wanted in connection with a Detroit liquor store break-in. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for four men who used an SUV to ram through a wall and stole items from a liquor store on the city's east side.

Police said a man driving a black SUV rammed the vehicle into the side wall of a liquor store in the 12300 block of East McNichols Road at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday.

The collision left a small hole, and the driver fled with another man who had approached the liquor store, police said.

Detroit liquor store break-in suspect (WDIV)

Two additional men approached a few moments later, with one entering the business through the small hole and taking several items, according to officials.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Officials are searching for the four men involved in the theft. One of the men had a tattoo on his arm, police said.

You can see surveillance video of the break-in below.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detroit Police's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

