4 Michigan Charlotte Russe stores to close after clothing chain files for bankruptcy

DEARBORN, Mich. - Four Michigan Charlotte Russe stores will close after the clothing retailer filed for bankruptcy.

The chain announced this week that 94 stores nationwide would close.

Michigan stores closing:

Dearborn --18900 Michigan Avenue

Howell -- 1475 North Burkhart Road

Okemos -- 1982 W. Grand Rive Avenue

Saginaw -- 4667 Fashion Square Mall

Charlotte Russe has about 500 stores across the United States.

Multiple stores in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin are also slated to close.

The company said in a court filing that it "suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic" and struggled with "the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence."

