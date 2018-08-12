40-year-old man charged in Harper Woods hit-and-run crash

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection to the non-fatal hit-and-run crash in Harper Woods that left a 53-year-old man seriously injured.

Michael P. McNabney, a native of Lynn, turned himself in to Detroit police Friday and was taken into custody in Harper Woods.

McNabney was charged with failure to stop at an injury accident.

The hit-and-run happened at 3:07 p.m. Thursday at Harper and Bournemouth Streets. McNabney allegedly struck the victim while he was walking across the street and drove away from the scene. Police say McNabney briefly stopped before backing up and fleeing through the Family Food parking lot.

The victim continues to receive treatments from a nearby hospital.

