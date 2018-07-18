41-year-old man injured in Huron Township shooting

The Huron Township Police Department is currently investigating a shooting where a 41 year-old man was injured.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 17th in the 27500 block of Huron River Drive.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the male victim and a passenger were traveling eastbound on Huron River Drive when an unknown person fired shots into their vehicle. Upon being shot the 41 year-old victim stopped the vehicle and the passenger allegedly ran to a nearby residence to call 911.

"At this point we are still investigating whether our victim was specifically targeted or if this was a random act. We ask the community to stay vigilant and remain aware of their surroundings. We further ask that if anyone should see anything suspicious or have any information on this incident, please call our department immediately," Director Everette Robbins, Huron Township Police

If you any information on this incident call the Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (734)-753-4400.

