44-year-old man opens fire on police during high-speed chase through Metro Detroit

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man is in jail Tuesday after leading police on a chase throughout Metro Detroit and opening fire on officers.

The chase started in Sumpter Township and led officers all the way to the city of Milan.

Video shows the end of the dramatic chase, with officers carrying several guns.

Police said they received a 911 call about a possible drunken driver in the area of Sumpter and Willow roads in Sumpter Township.

Officers tried to pull the 44-year-old driver over, but he sped off, according to authorities. He kept driving, passing Oakville Waltz Road and shooting at the officers.

The chase continued until they got to Milan's border. There, the man crashed into an officer's patrol car.

Police found several guns and ammunition in his car, officials said.

"Usually Sumpter is very quiet," resident Queen Robinson said. "I was raised out here, and we hardly have anything going on out here."

Robinson said the news about the bizarre chase spread throughout the small town.

A couple of the officers suffered minor injuries from the crash, but nobody was struck by the bullets.

"This thing of shooting at police officers is crazy," Robinson said. "They're out here to protect us."

The man was arrested and will soon face serious charges. He is still in custody.

