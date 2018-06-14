Allen Park man arraigned in Sumpter Township police pursuit, shots fired, police say

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 44-year-old man from Allen Park was arraigned Thursday afternoon in connection with firing a handgun at a police officer Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: 44-year-old man opens fire on police during high-speed chase through Metro Detroit

According to authorities, just before 9 p.m. at Sumpter Road near Willow Road police officers observed Christopher Willoughby driving a car erratically. When a Sumpter Township officer attempted to pull Willoughby over, he fled. Willoughby was pursued by two marked police cruisers, which he allegedly fired at. Police said the pursuit ended when Willoughby's car collided with one of the police cruisers. Police believe Willoughby was driving while intoxicated with a loaded firearm in his car.

Willoughby was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of weapon under the influence, two charges of possession of loaded firearm in a vehicle, two charges of felonious assault and three charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

He received a $1 million bond is expected return to court June 27.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.