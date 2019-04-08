45-year-old man killed, 19-year-old hurt in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A 45-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday in broad daylight on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside a home on Ardmore Street near West Outer Drive and Hubble Avenue.

Police said a car was shot up in the intersection and a wounded man jumped from the car and ran down to a nearby house. Officials said there are still more questions than answers.

Security cameras captured video of a silver Mercedes traveling south on Ardmore Street just north of Curtis Street. A white GMC Envoy SUV was following it, video shows.

When the Mercedes stopped at a stop sign, the SUV pulled up on the driver's side and someone inside the SUV fired shots into the Mercedes, video shows.

Detroit resident Ira Williams said he was getting a refrigerator delivered when he wound up as an eyewitness to the shooting.

"It was pretty loud," Williams said.

A closer look at the Mercedes shows two bullet holes in the driver's side passenger window. Detroit police said the driver was a 45-year-old man. He was shot several times in the head and died instantly, according to authorities.

"A guy jumped out and ran," Williams said. "When he got down here, I figured I'd better get in the house."

Police said the 19-year-old man ran from the Mercedes with a gunshot wound on his arm. He went into a nearby house and was able to get himself to Sinai Grace Hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition, according to officials.

"I would be interested to know why the guy got out and ran, unless he was running for his life, because he was really moving, I'll tell you," Williams said.

Detroit police are still searching for the white SUV. So far, they have not named any suspects.

Authorities have spent a lot of time around the house where the man ran for help. They've had a police dog there and want to know more about the man who survived the shooting, officials said.

