45-year-old Westland man leads police on chase, crashes into woman in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 45-year-old man is facing charges after he fled police Thursday evening.

Timothy Nelson is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding an officer, second offense operating while impaired and second offense operating on a suspended license.

Nelson is charged as a habitual offender. He was issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Westland officers tried to pull over a Chrysler Pacifica near Wildwood and Ford roads about 8 p.m. because it was moving erratically, police said. Police said officers terminated the chase when the minivan pulled into a residential area and they lost track of the vehicle.

It was later reported that the same vehicle was moving erratically on the other side of the city, where a second chase was initiated, police said.

Nelson then crossed into Livonia, where he struck another vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old Redford woman, at Plymouth and Middlebelt roads, police said.

The woman is stable at a hospital, police said.

