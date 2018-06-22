Police chase starts in Westland, ends with violent crash in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - A police chase that started Thursday evening in Westland ended with a crash in Livonia, police said.

Westland officers tried to pull over a Chrysler Pacifica near Wildwood and Ford roads because it was moving erratically, police said. Police said officers terminated the chase when the minivan pulled into a residential area and they lost track of the vehicle.

It was later reported that the same vehicle was moving erratically on the other side of the city. It's unclear if Westland police started a second chase, but the driver crossed into Livonia, where he struck another vehicle at Plymouth and Middlebelt roads. The woman in the vehicle the man hit could be seen walking away from the scene.

Police said the man in the minivan is on probation for drug charges. He was taken into custody at the scene.

