5 people taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday with carbon monoxide poisoning from a house on Detroit's west side, police said.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a house in the 7500 block of Forrer Street near Greenfield Road and Tireman Avenue, according to officials.

Detroit firefighters took two people to the hospital, and when doctors noticed high levels of carbon monoxide, firefighters and medical officials returned to the house and took three more patients to the hospital, according to authorities.

No additional information has been released.

