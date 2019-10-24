5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Detroit school, family says

DETROIT - Sandra Kewley tried to stay calm as she explained why her 5-year-old granddaughter is afraid to go back to school.

Kewley was called to pick her up Monday from Brewer Elementary because her pants were ripped.

Her granddaughter told her it was because a boy with scissors coaxed her into the bathroom.

"When she went into the bathroom with him, he told her to take her pants off," Kewley said. "He told her, 'Let's do what grown-ups do.'"

Kewley said he started cutting her pants and touching her inappropriately.

The family said they reported it to the principal and was later told the boy admitted to it. The school said he was suspended for two days.

Her family took the young girl back to school Monday, under the direction she would be in a separate class from the boy. Upon seeing the boy at school, the girl left and hasn't been back since.

"I always felt the safest place for your child was at home and at school," Kewley said. "She's scared. She's traumatized."

The family is unhappy with the Detroit Public Schools Community District's investigation and filed a police report.

"Something needs to be addressed and needs to be addressed soon," Kewley said. "It's not just my grandchild. Tomorrow it may be someone else's child."