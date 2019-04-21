5-year-old Michigan boy calls 911 asking for McDonald's, officer picks up order

WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids reports Iziah Hall of Wyoming asked the dispatcher April 14 "Can you bring me McDonald's?"

WYOMING, Mich. - A 5-year-old Michigan boy had a craving for McDonald's but his grandmother was sleeping so he called 911 and made a request.

Dispatcher Sara Kuberski says she told him no but reached out to police. Officer Dan Patterson stopped at McDonald's and picked up an order on his way to check on the home.

He says when he arrived the boy asked him to leave because "grandma's gonna be so mad."



