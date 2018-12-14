50-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting of teenager in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager in the heart of Downtown Detroit, according to police.

An 18-year-old was shot in the face around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Woodward Avenue at Grand Circus Park, just blocks away from Comerica Park and Ford Field, police said.

Trajan Bankston was in the area at the time of the shooting.

"I was close enough. I knew somebody got shot," Bankston said. "I heard the gunshots."

Bankston and others ran for cover, unsure where the threat was coming from and wondering where the shooter could be heading.

The investigation revealed three people, two men and a woman, approached a fourth man near a statue at Grand Circus Park. Police said surveillance video captured the argument.

"It appears from the video the suspect recognized the victim before they approached him," Detroit police Capt. Rodney Cox said. "And, for whatever reason, the altercation escalated into a shooting."

Someone in the trio shot the man in his face at close range. All three people took off running. One man was taken into custody Friday.

"Downtown has several Green Light cameras (and) HD cameras. This is not the place to commit a crime or participate in criminal activity," Cox said.

The victim is listed as stable, according to police.

