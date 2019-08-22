59-year-old woman killed in explosion that destroyed half of Southgate house

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A 59-year-old woman was killed Thursday in an explosion that destroyed half of her home in Southgate, officials said.

The house is on Cunningham Street off of Fort Street, according to authorities.

Aerial video shows firefighters at the home. The rear half of the house was completely destroyed in the explosion.

Nobody else was inside the home, officials said.

The side of the next-door neighbor's home was also damaged.

There were oxygen tanks inside the house, but no official reason for the explosion has been determined, officials said.

