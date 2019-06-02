61-year-old woman killed in Detroit pedestrian crash

The crash took place in the area of Bentler and Schoolcraft near the eastbound service drive at 9:25 p.m., police say.

DETROIT - Police are asking for any information that leads to an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday night.

When officers arrived in the area the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was found in the street after being struck by an unidentified vehicle.

Police said it appears the woman was riding a bicycle when she was struck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

