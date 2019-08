LIVONIA, Mich. - An apartment fire in Livonia has left several residents with damaged units.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at Parkway Heights Apartments at Wayne Road and Ann Arbor Trail. The roads in the area were shut down as crews battled the fire.

At least eight units were damaged in the fire. Crews had to rescue a woman in a corner unit.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

