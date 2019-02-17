9-year-old victim of house fire on Detroit's west side dies

DETROIT - Orlando Brown, 9, was taken off life support and died this weekend after being injured in a house fire on Detroit's west side Thursday, family members of the victim confirmed to Local 4.

Tests completed Friday showed Brown had no brain activity.

Brown's mother, Jasmine Cosby, 28, and little brother, Jayden Pettway, 7, were also seriously injured in the house fire that started around 2:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Hubbell Avenue.

As of Sunday morning, both Cosby and Pettway were recovering from injuries. Brown's organs will be donated to save the lives of six children, family members said.

After the fire, all three victims were treated at area hospitals for burns and smoke inhalation.

When firefighters reached Brown inside the burning home, he was not responsive, officials said.

Pettway was pulled from the home by a family member and suffered burns. Detroit firefighters said 60 percent of Pettway's body was burned.

An online fundraiser has been started to help support the family.

