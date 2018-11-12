AAA Michigan: Gas prices continue to plummet

If your gas tank is sitting at empty this morning, you'll have a smile on your face once you see the money you're going to save at the pump.

AAA Michigan reports gas prices across Michigan have dropped 10 cents in the last week, making the state wide average the lowest its been since March 2018 and since 2017.

The Dearborn based auto club says Sunday's state average of $2.61 per gallon is 33 cents less than last month and about 15 cents less than this time last year.

Triple-A also reports the statewide average gas dropped 42 of the last 46 days which equals a 41 cent drop, though the state average continues to be nearly 20 cents higher than this year's low of $2.42 set in February.

"Michigan motorists are beginning to find some of the lowest gas prices they've seen since early this year," said Nancy Cain, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "The price of producing gasoline has dramatically declined during the past month, thanks to concerns of lower global demand and strong fuel supply production. Unless oil prices change course, motorists could easily see pump prices shed another 10-20 cents before 2019, and slip below year-ago levels by Thanksgiving."

AAA Michigan says gas prices across the metro area are also below year-ago levels. This news comes after prices almost surpassed $3 per gallon in September.

Sunday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in metro Detroit was $2.67 per gallon.

