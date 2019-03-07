About $9K in counterfeit bills found at Northern Michigan home

Police in Northern Michigan have been investigating several instances of counterfeit hundred dollar bills being passed at local businesses.

They may have finally discovered where it's all coming from.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office searched a suspect's home last week and recovered between $8,000 and $9,000 in counterfeit bills.

The bills all have red Chinese lettering on the bills and even though a suspect has been found, deputies said the bills are still being used.

“We have received phone calls from Benzie County, Grand Traverse County, Traverse City, I believe Cadillac PD and Emmet County who are all dealing with the same issues so it seems to be all over northern Michigan,” Charlevoix Sheriff Chuck Vondra told WPBN.

“We are seeing them throughout the United States and in small communities in particular," said Grand Rapids Secret Service Officer Steven Mcmahon. "That’s where it has the biggest impact really, is on the small business retail that accepts the 20 or a 50 or 100-dollar bill.”

At least nine different business in Northern Michigan have reported the counterfeit bills since December 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.