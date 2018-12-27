Accuser takes stand against Center Line police officer charged with sexual assault

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - New details are emerging in the case against a 35-year-old Center Line police officer facing charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct.

Warren resident George Andrew Tackett is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's friend. The victim of the alleged assault is a 35-year-old woman from Hazel Park. She took the stand at a hearing Thursday.

According to police, she went to the Hazel Park Police Department on Nov. 19 to report she had been sexually assaulted by Tackett at her home.

She said Tackett pinned her down and assaulted her. On the night of the alleged assault, she said she had been out drinking with friends, including Tackett. When the night concluded, she said Tackett drove her home and assaulted her in her bedroom.

She said after some time passed, Tackett went home and told the woman not to say anything to his girlfriend.

"I remember lying in my bed, upset and crying and called a couple friends," she said.

She said she was afraid of Tackett, knowing he was a police officer. Nine days after the alleged assault, she reported it to Hazel Park police.

"I didn't know if I said something if he would show up at my house. He's a cop, he has guns. I didn't know how mad he would be that I said something," she said.

Tackett was suspended from the police department with pay, according to authorities.

