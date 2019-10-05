Aerial spraying to prevent EEE outbreak scheduled Saturday in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - A small portion of Webster and Northfield Townships in northern Washtenaw County may be sprayed Saturday, Oct. 5, as a safeguard measure against mosquitoes that carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

Aerial spraying is weather dependent and will begin at dusk and end by 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.

It is being carried out in parts of the state with confirmed human or animal cases of EEE to decrease mosquitoes that can carry the potentially deadly virus.

As of Oct. 5, Washtenaw County has no human or animal cases of EEE. The area targeted for spraying in Washtenaw County is within a 2.5 mile radius of a confirmed animal case in neighboring Livingston County.

Details about the EEE outbreak in Michigan and the situation in Washtenaw County are available at Michigan.gov/eee.

