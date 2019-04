CLAWSON, Mich. - The Aldi grocery store on 14 Mile Road at Crooks Road was closed suddenly overnight in Clawson.

Court seizure papers were found taped to the store. The papers are dated 6 p.m. Monday.

The reason for the court-ordered closure is not known at this time.

Court papers taped to the Aldi store on 14 Mile Road at Crooks Road in Clawson on April 30, 2019. The store was ordered closed. (WDIV)

The grocery store is closed.

