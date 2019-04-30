Aldi in Clawson reopens after sudden closure

CLAWSON, Mich. - The Aldi grocery store that was forced closed suddenly on Monday in Clawson has reopened after owners paid a bill needed to keep the store operating at its location.

That's according to a Local 4 and ClickOnDertoit source who said the company paid the bill Monday night.

The source says process servers went to this Aldi location Monday night to serve papers pertaining to case #18L1630-GC in 25th District Court. They were representing a law firm specializing in collections. Apparently, Aldi owed a bill it didn’t pay. It went to court and it ended up in collections. They shuttered the store for a couple of hours Monday night to sort out the situation. Aldi appears to have paid what was owed. The case appears settled although a judge must approve a final settlement.

Court seizure papers were found taped to the store Tuesday morning. The papers were dated 6 p.m. Monday.

The grocery store was back open before noon Tuesday.

The store is located on 14 Mile Road just east of Crooks Road in Clawson.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.