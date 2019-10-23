Alfred Noble Library in Livonia closed after elevated levels of mold detected

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LIVONIA, Mich. - The Alfred Noble Library in Livonia was closed Wednesday after the building suffered water damage and elevated levels of mold were detected.

No Stachybotrys or toxic black mold was detected, according to an announcement. The mold with elevated levels belonged to the Penicillium/Aspergillus group. No other fungal groups tested beyond trace levels.

The library will stay closed while the city considers plans for remediation.

The Carl Sandburg Library on 7 Mile Road will be open Monday through Thursday during the closure. All programs scheduled at the Noble branch will be held at Sandburg.

The Sandburg library will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

