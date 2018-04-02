All clear given after Detroit police investigate suspicious suitcase in daycare parking lot

Detroit Police Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package near Chandler Park (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Bomb Squad was investigating a suspicious package near Chandler Park.

A suspicious suitcase was found Monday morning in the parking lot of a daycare center in the 11000 block of Shoemaker Street.

Police have since cleared the scene. Nothing was found.

Children and daycare staff were moved to another area.

This was affecting traffic at Shoemaker and Conner streets. Drivers were advised to seek an alternative route.

The Detroit Fire Department was also on scene.

