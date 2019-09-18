Amazon says it wants to build on Pontiac Silverdome site

David McNew/Getty Images

PONTIAC, Mich. - It's official: Amazon wants to build on the 130 acre Pontiac Silverdome site, which has been in decline since 2002.

Ryan Wilson, a spokesman for Amazon, told the Pontiac Planning Commission it usually doesn't reveal its interest this early in the process but understands the significance of the site.

Seefried Industrial Properties would build and own the site and Amazon would be the tenant.

They hope to break ground this year and build two buildings -- a sorting facility and a delivery station. The project would create 1,500 full-time jobs and several hundred part-time jobs.

