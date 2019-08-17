Angry students blast U-M Dearborn's decision to cancel winter commencement

DEARBORN, Mich. - Angry students are blasting the University of Michigan-Dearborn’s decision to cancel winter commencement in favor of having only one spring ceremony.

Officials from the college say the move would lead to substantial savings and a lot of money that will be used for financial aid and other student resources.

Many students who are upset say they took summer classes and made plans for a winter commencement ceremony.

No plans have been announced to institute the same changes at the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus.



