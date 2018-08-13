Aretha Franklin: 'Resting and surrounded by family and friends'

DETROIT - "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is gravely ill in Detroit, but is resting and surrounded by family and friends, the legendary singer tells Local 4.

Friends on behalf of Franklin spoke to Local 4's Evrod Cassimy on Monday morning after reporting the iconic singer is gravely ill in Detroit.

Friends told Cassimy that she is "resting," and is "surrounded by family and friends."

Just got a chance to speak to Aretha Franklin. She is resting and surrounded by close friends and family. More details ahead on Local 4 News at 12pm. #ArethaFranklin #aretha — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

Franklin, 76, was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was just 2 the family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and a Motor City legend was ready to be born.

Franklin has the third-most Grammy Awards for any female artist in history.

In an interview last year, Franklin said she had plans to "retire" after the release of her new album.

Franklin spent 56 years as a legendary singer and songwriter.

"This will be my last year," Franklin said. "I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."

She was not retiring completely. She said she would do "some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year." But she said her grandchildren are leaving for college and she wants to spend time with them.

