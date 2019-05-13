Armed man steals woman's car on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A woman's car was stolen Monday by an armed man on Detroit's west side, police said.

The carjacking happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 10000 block of West Chicago Street, according to officials.

The woman was sitting in her dark-colored, four-door Chrysler 300 in a parking lot when the man opened the door and ordered her out, police said.

She got out and the man drove west, officials said.

The man was black, bald and wearing a black baseball cap and a hooded sweatshirt, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.