Police said four people are in custody and suspected of being involved in other incidents.

DETROIT - Police said a carjacking that happened at the David L. Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School and an armed robbery on west Chicago are connected.

Both crimes happened Monday.

Police said four people are in custody and suspected of being involved in other incidents.

RELATED: 44-year-old woman robbed in parking lot on Detroit's west side, police say

Armed man steals woman's car on Detroit's west side, police say

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.