Armed Oakland County Subway robber strikes again in Independence Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An armed man who robbed a Subway restaurant in Oakland County over the weekend struck again, this time in Independence Township, police said.

Sunday incident

Oakland County deputies began searching for a man who robbed the Subway restaurant at 4834 Adams Road at 7:57 p.m. Sunday while armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

The employee said a man walked into the store wearing a construction outfit and a dust mask that partially covered his face. He ordered a sandwich, and when the employee started to prepare it, the man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, racked it and demanded money from the register, police said.

He fled the store on foot with about $200 cash from the register, his sandwich and two cookies, officials said.

Deputies and two K-9 units searched the scene. The K-9 units tracked the man to the back of the shopping center, where deputies believe he got into a vehicle.

Tuesday incident

On Tuesday, deputies were called to the Subway at 6684 Dixie Highway in Independence Township. The employee said a man in a construction outfit and a dust mask ordered a sandwich before pulling out a semi-automatic handgun and demanding money.

After taking money from the register, the man racked the handgun and ordered the employee into the freezer, police said.

He left the store on foot with $200 to $300 cash. He left his sandwich on the counter.

Deputies and three K-9 units responded to the scene. The K-9 units tracked the man to the side of the business, where surveillance video showed the man getting into a white car and leaving the scene.

The man has not been found.

He is described as a 30-year-old black man. He was between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and was wearing a red and white baseball cap and an orange construction vest, police said.

