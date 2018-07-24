Masked man steals $200, sandwich, 2 cookies from Subway in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant while armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Deputies were called to the Subway at 4834 Adams Road at 7:57 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery.

The employee said a man walked into the store wearing a construction outfit and a dust mask that partially covered his face. He ordered a sandwich, and when the employee started to prepare it, the man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, racked it and demanded money from the register, police said.

He fled the store on foot with about $200 cash from the register, his sandwich and two cookies, officials said.

Deputies and two K-9 units searched the scene. The K-9 units tracked the man to the back of the shopping center, where deputies believe he got into a vehicle.

The man was not found. He is described as a 30-year-old black man. He was between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and was wearing a red and white baseball cap and an orange construction vest, police said.

