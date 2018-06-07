Army veteran fights to recover from shooting that killed her aunt in Detroit

DETROIT - The family of an Army veteran who barely survived a shooting over the weekend shared a video with Local 4 in hopes of getting the shooter behind bars.

Kiera Autry's family shot video as she fought to survive in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Linell James Kirby, the man who police say shot Autry, is still on the run, even after his mother pleaded for him to turn himself in.

Video shows Autry, 22, inside Siani-Grace Hospital. She was shot in the face, neck and head. Doctors said she's in critical condition but slowly improving.

Autry was viciously attacked by Kirby over the weekend during a shooting that left her aunt, Tyiela Autry, 28, dead. Police said Kirby, who was Tyiela Autry's boyfriend, shot both women in a jealous rage.

Members of the Autry family hope someone sees how much damage Kirby did and turns him in.

