Assault rifle stolen from Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are searching for an assault rife that was stolen from a trooper's vehicle near Detroit's Eastern Market.

There is an active search for the weapon and state police do not want to release any information because they say it could jeopardize the investigation.

Sources tell Local 4 that the M-4 assault rifle was taken from an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle and that the officer was not in uniform.

It happened near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Riopelle Street.

The officer stopped at Louie's Ham & Corned Beef for lunch and when he came back out, the rear passenger window was smashed and the weapon was gone.

Evidence techs worked the scene for about three hours while actively working on leads.

A security camera was pointed directly at the vehicle, but Michigan State Police aren't commenting. The restaurant confirms that it is a working camera.

