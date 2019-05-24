At least 7 people shot at 5 locations overnight in Detroit

DETROIT - Violence broke out overnight in the city of Detroit with at least seven people shot at five different locations.

One shooting happened around midnight during a music video shoot on Edgewood and Erwin. According to police, two vehicles hit each other. People inside the vehicles then started shooting at each other. Two people were hit by gunfire. One is in stable condition. The other is in critical condition. Two people were taken into police custody. Read more here.

Seven people were shot at five different locations overnight May 23-24, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Two people were shot early Friday morning on Laing near Moross and Kelly on Detroit's east side. Investigators told Local 4 the men were sitting in a red Nissan when another vehicle drove by and opened fire. An 18-year-old man was killed in this incident. The second victim is a 22-year-old man. He is hospitalized. The cause of the shooting is under investigation. Read more here.

Around 1:50 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was shot on Broadstreet Ave. near Collingwood. Police said this shooting stemmed from an argument the victim got into with a friend. No arrests have been made. The victim is in stable condition.

Also around 1:50 a.m. Friday, a woman was shot in the area of 7 Mile and Lahser. The 20-year-old woman told officers she was at a block party when someone started firing shots. She was driven to the hospital where she's now listed in stable condition.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, a woman was shot in the area of Angline and McNichols. That victim drove herself to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition. The cause of the shooting is unclear.

All of these shootings are under investigation.

