Attempted thieves crash U-Haul truck into bank on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A Comerica Bank on Detroit's west side was left with a gaping hole after would-be-thieves crashed a U-Haul truck into the building Sunday morning.

"I'm just thinking it's so sad because it keeps getting robbed," said Tamika Toliver, who regularly visits the bank. "They need security standing out here, and this is a known place to get robbed."

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 13000 block of West Chicago Street at about 4:45 a.m.

Police said the thieves were after the bank's ATM.

The driver managed to damage the bank's ATM after gaining access inside the building. Police said the driver fled the scene in a gray van. The van was later found near the intersection of Littlefield and Ellis streets.

Police said the thieves left empty-handed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

